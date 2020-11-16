Writ filed seeking injunction on sale

A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) on Sunday seeking an injunction on the sale of weapons used in the Liberation War in 1971.

ZI Khan Panna, a senior lawyer of Supreme Court and rights organization Ain O Salish Kendra, (ASK) filed the writ petition challenging the legality of the decision of the government.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim is likely to hear the petition this week.

Secretaries of the defense, finance, liberation affairs and commerce ministries have been made respondents to the petition.

The petition sought an injunction on selling and transferring weapons used in the liberation war as they were the part of the national heritage.

The petition also appealed the court to arrange for the transfer of weapons to the liberation war museum or any organization working on liberation war under the Defense Ministry.

The petition was filed based on a report published in a Bangla daily newspaper on October 5.





