Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:19 PM
latest Cabinet asks to form mobile courts to ensure mask use       
Home Editorial

Youngster brightens up country’s image

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Youngster brightens up country’s image

Youngster brightens up country’s image

Our heartiest congratulations go to Saadat Rahman, a 17-year-old teen from Narail who has won the International Children's Peace Prize 2020. The youngster was awarded the prize for his involvement in setting up a social organization-Narail Volunteer and a mobile app "Cyber Teens" to stop cyber bullying and violence against children. However, the peace prize is awarded for outstanding contribution for advocating children's rights and Saadat is the debut Bangladeshi receiving this prestigious award. The Netherlands-based organisation KidsRights Foundation organises this event every year. The recipient won this prestigious prize beating other contenders, Ivanna Ortega Serret from Ireland and Siena Castellon from Mexico.

Saadat is surely an inspiration not only for the youngsters but also for all of us. If a 17 year-old young boy, hailing from a remote area can raise his voice and create awareness in such a concerning issue, then why can't we? According to media reports, amid this unprecedented time of crisis cyber bulling rose by some 70 per cent around the world from April and May this year.

In our country online crimes, such as cyber bullying has remained unaddressed and the law enforcers hardly pay attention to it unless someone commits suicide. Saadat's app has helped resolve more than 60 cyber bullying complaints so far and has led to the arrest of 8 suspected criminals who allegedly harassed children on social media. Amid unbridled culture of impunity this initiative is indeed laudable.

Moreover, it is heartening to note that we are continuously having new feathers in our cap. Just a week before, 'Team Bangladesh' has become the champion among 174 countries in a robotics competition for school and high-school students, and now we have received another prestigious award. Our young champs are proving their worth by utilizing their full potentials. It feels amazing to think that our future generations are so profoundly dedicated in different sectors, such as STEM, creativity and innovation. Their anticipatory attitude towards nation-building can surely bring change in our society. As now we have learned that these talented youths are full of potentialities, we must help them to grow and go further.

However, we need to keep in mind that many potential youngsters are failing because of proper mentoring, support and opportunities. The responsibility falls upon the seniors to create opportunities for our young minds. They need encouragement and full support from us for fulfilling dreams. They must remember that sky is the only limit and to reach there they need to spread their wings.



