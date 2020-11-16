Video
Monday, 16 November, 2020
latest Cabinet asks to form mobile courts to ensure mask use       
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

No Bangladeshi universities in global top

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Dear Sir
The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021 include more than 1,500 universities across 93 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date but surprisingly not a single Bangladeshi university gets any position within 1000. This ranking is basically based on teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry outcome. It is very unfortunate that our universities are lagging behind the world ranking university.

Many such reasons can be found for the miserable condition of the university ranking performance. In the outside world, every year the ranking of their universities is being published to evaluate their performance mainly focusing on research and publication including different criteria such as teacher student ratio, budget per student, infrastructure facility, technological update, library facility etc.  Some other organizations have also made a world most reputed university's ranking list across the globe. The topmost universities have the chance to attract the best meritorious students, researchers and academicians globally.

We urge the government to initiate the university ranking in Bangladesh through UGC and certainly it will help to global university ranking. We are hopeful to the upcoming future of our education sector.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



