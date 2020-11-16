Emerging pollutants: Can we avoid this global crisis?

The fate of the emerging pollutants (EPs) in nature and their impact on eco-system are not well understood until the advancement of analytical techniques, such as tandem mass-spectrometry in late 20th century. Although the EPs were addressed in 1962 by Rachel Carson, the available scientific evidences are just only a tip of iceberg and yet to be determined for thousands of chemical compounds.



In early to mid-90s, feminised male fish was detected in several rivers in England to put forward the hypothesis that female hormones such as estrogens or chemicals acting like estrogens can disrupt the normal development and impair the normal function of the male reproductive system. Such chemical compounds are called Endocrine Disruptor (compounds that interferes hormonal system) and the term was first introduced by an American scientist Theo Colborn at a conference in 1991. These compounds are not always very persistent in nature but in some cases they are effective at a very low concentration. Synthetic estrogen used in birth-control pills were found to feminise male fish at a low dose of 5 nano-gram per liter (One nano gram is one billion times smaller of a gram) is capable of a complete disappearance of a fish species. After using such hormones, a certain percentage get excreted from body and ended into nature if the waste is disposed untreated.



Cattle waste is mostly untreated in developing countries like Bangladesh. Over 300 billion dollar of worldwide beef industry erupted with beef hormone controversy after the banning of meat contained artificial beef growth hormones by European Union in 1989. There are few natural and artificial hormones approved by the FDA and are available in the market to use. In a survey conducted by Rashid M.A. and others in 2016 over 90% of cattle farmer are using fattening hormones in the survey area. I am not willing to fall in the beef war argument rather I must say a controlled approach in the application of such endocrine disruptors is necessary to save the environment and eventually human health. Uncontrolled application of cattle hormones and their waste disposal may have already affected many developing countries including Bangladesh in many ways; consequences are yet to be determined. It becomes very urgent to encourage the medium to large scale cattle farms to dispose their waste in a sustainable way so that hormones that excreted after use do not reach the natural environment. For example; cow-dung can be composted and further applied in the agricultural land as fertilizer or can be used for the production of energy/methane.



Many low cost technologies are available around the world to adopt; a proactive leadership is necessary to implement. Endocrine disruptors are found in everyday products and this list is enormously large and continued to be growing in near future. A very recent concern is Perfluorinated compounds (shortly known as PFAS) an endocrine disruptor are responsible for many serious health damages such as cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, and increased risk of asthma and thyroid disease are ubiquitous. PFAS used in hundreds of commercial products as a fire retardant and surface active agent. They are persistent in nature and bio-accumulate in animal tissue and has been found in many food products around the globe.



Many export commodities might be regulated in short future for PFAS and stakeholders in textile/food/garments/others industries in Bangladesh might want to get prepared in advance. It is obvious that mankind has fallen into a trap created by them and we must find ways to recover. The vibes of consumerism has engulfed human over half a century; limiting consumerism is not an easy task but the necessity of the time.



The word "Superbug" may remind the famous comic character "Superman" however, Superbugs are strains of bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi that are resistant to most of the antibiotics and other medications commonly used to treat the infections they cause. Excessive and uncontrolled use of antibiotics accelerated the process of resistant formation several folds in microbial cells.



In a report by the United States Department of Health and Human Services in 2013 described antibiotic resistant microorganisms as 'nightmare bacteria' that pose a catastrophic threat to people in every country in the world. Each year in the United States, at least 2 million people acquire serious infections with bacteria that are resistant to one or more of the antibiotics designed to treat those infections.



According to this report about 50% of the prescribed antibiotics in human medicine are not needed or are not optimally effective. Furthermore, the use of antibiotics in animals also causes the same problem and the resistant bacteria spreads in the community through food chain . Other than the use of antibiotics, another major route to the formation of such resistant microbial strains is through wastewater where human/animal excrement is discharged and eventually disposed untreated. This occurrence is particularly true in cities where municipal wastewater is discharged into natural environment untreated.



Wastewater produced in daily household activities as well as from human body contained all sorts of chemicals (including antibiotics) are directly discharged into nearby rivers or waterways; causing staggering amount of pollutants to accumulate in the eco-system over the years. An article written by Hoque R and others from BRAC University in Bangladesh has identified several unregulated ways to spread antibiotics in the community, such as over the counter sale of antibiotics, prevalence of taking drugs without consulting a qualified doctor, prescribing two or more antimicrobials at a time and many others. A very recent research study confirms the presence of high amount of antibiotics in surface waters in both urban and rural sites in Bangladesh. At this moment, monitoring of emerging pollutants may not be possible in Bangladesh due to the lack of accredited laboratory facilities capable of analyzing such compounds. For the reason, it is necessary to establish an accredited authority and accredited laboratory facilities for mapping the EPs in the country.



There is no solution for problems related to EPs. Every country is working to improve the condition. Cluster this issue into several small segments can be a pragmatic approach for Bangladesh to consider. In the end, if we avoid this issue, our kids will be the utmost victim. A healthy childhood is inevitable for a healthy future.

Dr Adnan Khan is an Environmental Chemist and writes from Canada













