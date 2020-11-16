

Anisul Karim’s death: Reflection of miserable state in psychiatric management



It is clear, from this account of the incident published in media, what happened the other day. Moreover, CCTV footage of the incident was also found, which testified that the death was due to physical abuse at the hands of the hospital staff. This means, another name has been added to the list of unnatural deaths in the country, where the person killed is one of the best meritorious children of this soil. And the people who are accused of being the catalyst of his death are the officials and employees of a hospital, professionally the main commitment of whose overall activities should be saving people's lives.



Naturally, it is difficult to accept this death. Not only for the family, but for the country and society as well. So, there will be a strong social reaction, but Anisul Karim, who left for the world of no return, will return from it? The naive child who lost his father and became an orphan, the woman who lost her husband and became a widow, will this irreparable loss ever be repaid? Life never stops. Friends and relatives will come forward with the help and cooperation and, God willing, their lives may move forward well by His infinite mercy, but the damage that has been done is never going to be compensated.



Hospital is the last hope of sick people. Many of these people, who go in the hope of recovery, can never come back with life. Relatives bring them back from the hospital with tears in their eyes. But there is no complain about this. So, why is there so much talk in this case? It's simply because this death was not normal. This happened as a result of poor management of the hospital and faulty patient handling.



That a mentally ill patient will behave rudely is quite expected. That is why he was taken to the hospital. Now, if the methodology of calming down a mental patient in a hospital applying force without restraint, it must be said that in order to cure a lunatic, we are actually handing him over to another group of lunatics. One might be curious if this is an isolated incident or this method is often used in these treatment centres to control insane behaviour.



The physical and mental health is intimately related. According to psychologists, mental health has a huge impact on the overall physiological processes of human body. Mental stress plays an important role in the improvement and deterioration of many diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.



A question may arise, what is the prevalence of mental illness in our society and how good are the facilities available for treatment and management. Many feel that this is one of the most neglected aspects of health management in this country. Some people in society are born with a mental disability. In addition, various family and social stresses lead to different degrees of mental problems in many people. It may range from talking nonsense or getting angry for no reason to serious insanity.



These types of patients are sometimes depressed, while hyper-active at other times. In extreme cases, it can even lead people to such extremes as suicide or homicide. Most often people do not understand what to do in such cases due to lack of awareness in general. Apart from the lack of public awareness, the country still does not seem to have developed a good setup for the management of mental illness.



Under these circumstances, a section of the society takes refuge to some Kabiraj-Vaidya, Pir-Fakir with such patients considering the demons. Many of them perform strange activities in the name of treatment. Some people just do the business of cheating. However, in some cases the psychotherapy offered by Doa-Darud or otherwise, the peace that the patient gets by thinking that it is a treatment may result into some improvement in his mental condition.



Anisul Karim's death once again exposed the poor condition of modern treatment facilities for the management of mental illness in the country. Many such mental health care centers, drug rehab centers, etc have been set up in the country, where attempts are made to cure the patient through medical treatment. However, such coercion to keep the patient 'calm' is often heard, which becomes the headline of newspapers in the event of a major accident. In order to make an improvement to this situation, it is important to bring the health care of these institutions under close scrutiny and to check how efficient their management is.



However, more than that, there is a need to create public awareness about mental health, focus on creating adequate number of psychiatrists and build a sufficient number of modern mental health centres under government supervision. Building a strong cell for the treatment of mental illness in each hospital can also be considered.



It will remain incomplete without mentioning another issue here. The most important thing to improve the condition of a mentally retarded or sick person is the mental support of the people around him. A touch of sincerity, a hug of love, and few sweet words may play a big role in brightening their mood. Unfortunately, due to lack of proper education or awareness in our society, a large section of the society plays the opposite role here.



They treat mentally ill people harshly, ignore them, and laugh at them. Often, they do not get proper support, rather are neglected--even in the family environment. For the most part, it is simply the result of a poor culture and unawareness of society, not an expression of hatred or animosity. However, this adverse attitude of the society further aggravates their mental illness.



Again, some unscrupulous people cheat them at every opportunity by taking advantage of their mental illness or disability. Strong campaigns are needed to raise social awareness to address this issue. There is need to take public awareness and training programs so that everyone understands that it is responsibility of the society to stand by these troubled people and help them to recover.



All the best to everyone!

Dr Mohammad Didare Alam

Muhsin, Professor of Pharmacy Jahangirnagar University







