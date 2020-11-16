House construction for 54 families begins in Naogaon’s Porsha



The inaugural function was attended, among others, by UNO Nazmul Hamid Reza, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Zakir Hossen, Vice-Chairman Kazibul Islam, Project Implementation Officer Dastadar Hossen, and Mashidpur Union Chairman Shahadat Shah. PORSHA, NAOGAON, Nov 15: Under the prime minister's Ashrayan project, the construction of 54 houses for the "ka" category homeless people in six unions has begun in Porsha Upazila of the district.On Sunday noon, the Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury inaugurated the construction.At that time, he sought blessings for PM Sheikh Hasina, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP, and others who are involved in this project.The inaugural function was attended, among others, by UNO Nazmul Hamid Reza, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Zakir Hossen, Vice-Chairman Kazibul Islam, Project Implementation Officer Dastadar Hossen, and Mashidpur Union Chairman Shahadat Shah.