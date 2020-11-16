Man held for raping minor girl in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 15: A man was arrested for raping a minor girl in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The arrested is Abul Kalam, 48, son of late Meser Ali Sheikh of Janpur Madhya Para area in Sirajganj Municipality.

Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Shariful Islam said Kalam took the victim, 10, to a quite place in Khokshabari Union in the evening provoking to give her Tk 50, and violated her there.

Later, locals rescued the girl, caught Abul Kalam and handed him over to police.



