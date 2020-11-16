Girl brutally tortured in Barishal

BARISHAL, Nov 15: A nine-year-old girl was tortured by a group of men in Bakerganj Upazila of the district for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

Injured Jui Akter is now undergoing treatment in Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Police, however, arrested three men following a case filed with Bakerganj Police Station by the victim's father Bashir Hawlader.

Victim's family sources said the victim was playing at the courtyard of her maternal uncle's home in Nilganj area in the upazila on Thursday late afternoon.

At one point, neighbour Sail and his friends picked up Jui, and brutally beat the girl bringing the allegation of stealing a mobile phone.





