33 detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 33 people including a local leader of Awami League (AL) were arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Kushtia, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar and Kishoreganj, in four days.

KUSHTIA: A total of 26 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district on Saturday.

Police, in a drive, arrested 25 female activists of Jamaat-e-Islami from Jhaudia Bazar in the district on Saturday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Jhaudia Mosque area and arrested the 25 activists while they were holding a secret meeting.

They were arrested for planning to carry out subversive acts.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Islamic University Police Station (PS) Mostafizur Rahman Ratan confirmed the matter adding that, a case was filed in this connection.

On the other hand, police arrested a young man from Daulatpur Upazila in the district on Saturday for posting a disrespectful status against Hazrat Ali (RA) on facebook.

The arrested person is Jibon Wahid, 24, son of late Tariqul Islam, a resident of Sherpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Jibon posted a facebook status disrespecting Hazrat Ali (RA) and showed it to the locals in Sherpur Jora Mosque area at around 12pm.

Following this, local Muslims informed police.

Being informed, police arrested Jibon and sent him to jail.

Daulatpur PS OC Zohurul Alam confirmed the matter adding that, a case was filed in this connection.

MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a man with 12 skulls and two sacks of bones of human bodies from Ramakrishna Mission Road in the district town on Sunday morning.

The arrested person is Bappi.

Kotwali PS OC Farruq said a team of police conducted a drive in the area in the morning and arrested Bappi along with the skulls and bones.

The recovered skulls are kept at the PS, the OC added.

MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested five gamblers in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: Abdul Basit, 64, Shamsu Miah, 70, Haris Mia, 55, and Iqbal Husen, 38, of Jugibill Village; and Milon Miah, 30, a resident of Gopalnagar Village under Alinagar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Jugibill Bazar area at around 10pm and arrested them with gambling materials and cash money.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Kamalganj PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Saturday.

The PS OC Md Arifur Rahman confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Police have arrested a local leader of AL in Bajitpur Upazila of the district in a sensational murder case in 2017.

Arrested Abdullah Al Mamun, 50, is the general secretary of Bajitpur Union Unit AL.

Investigation Officer of the case Inspector Md Mujibur Rahman arrested him from Pashchim Basantapur Cinema Hall area.

According to sources, Omar Chan Sachchu Mia was stabbed dead in his sleep on the night of June 27, 2017 in a contact of Tk 2 lakh.

The deceased's brother filed a case with Bajitpur PS the following day.

As the murder case could not be solved, it was handed over to Kishorganj Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

After one year of investigation, PBI arrested Nantu Mia, 28, a resident of Dorighagtia Village in the upazila.

Nantu, later, gave his confessional statement before a court.

Following his statement, police arrested Al-Amin, 32.

Later, police arrested Al Mamun on Wednesday night following the statements of Nantu and Al-Amin.

Al Mamun was sent to jail on Thursday following a court order.

PBI Police Superintendent Md Shahadat Hossain confirmed the matter.





