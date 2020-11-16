Woman found dead at Jagannathpur

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ, Nov 15: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Sunday dawn.

Deceased Noor Jahan, 30, was the wife of Russell Mia of Paschim Tilak Village under Asharkandi Union in the upazila.

Police said family members found the body hanging at the bathroom in the house and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Jagannathpur Police Station Sub-Inspector Dipankar confirmed the incident.







