Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:18 PM
Home Countryside

3 shops, spinning mills burnt in two districts

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents

Three shops and a spinning mills were burnt in separate fire incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Mymensingh, in three days.
GOPALGANJ: Three shops were gutted in fire in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The affected shop owners claimed properties worth about Tk 10 lakh were damaged due to the fire.
Upazila Fire Station In-Charge Nazrul Islam said the fire originated from a short circuit in the grocery shop of Babul Gain in Burua Village under Kalabari Union in the upazila at noon, and then it spread it to the nearby shops of Nilkanta Baroi and Omar Gain.
Being informed, the fire-fighters rushed there and doused the flame after half an hour of effort.
Kalabari Union Parishad Chairman Michel Ojha confirmed the incident.  
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A fire broke out at Sima Spinning Mills in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
A team of Fire Service doused the fire after three hours of effort. No one was injured by the fire.
Administration Manager Humayun Kabir said the fire caused a huge loss worth Tk 35-40cr.


