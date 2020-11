Cumilla Metropolitan Juba League Convener Abdullah Al-Mahmud Shahid

Cumilla Metropolitan Juba League Convener Abdullah Al-Mahmud Shahid and Metropolitan Swechchhasebak League President Zahirul Islam Rintu have been indicted in the case of murdering Cumilla Juba League activist Zillur Rahman Chowdhury alias Jilani. Cumilla Adarsha Sadar Upazila AL General Secretary and Upazila Vice-Chairman Tariqur Rahman Jewel claimed that this killing accusation is a conspiracy against them, at a press conference at Cumilla Club Auditorium on Sunday. photo: observer