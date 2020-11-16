Vegetable prices soar at Kamalnagar

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Nov 15: Due to lack of monitoring by the concerned authority, the prices of vegetables are soaring in the markets of Kamalnagar Upazila in the district.

Trading sources said, compared to the last year's, the winter vegetables are selling at two to three times higher this year.

With the excuse of damage to vegetables by incessant rain and increased rates in wholesale markets, retail traders are asking for exorbitant prices.

In a visit to different kitchen markets of the upazila, the grim picture was found. Per kg chilli was selling at Tk 160 to 200, onion at Tk 90 to 100, potato at Tk 45 to 60, brinjal at Tk 60 to 80, radish at Tk 60 to 80, per piece sweet bottle gourd at Tk 40 to 45, bottle gourd at Tk 30 to 35, per kg papaya at Tk 30 to 40, okra at Tk 60 to 80, per piece arum at Tk 40 to 50, per kg tomato at Tk 120 to 150, snake bean at Tk 60 to 80, bean at Tk 80 to 130, taro at Tk 40 to 50, per piece cauliflower at Tk 100 to 130, per kg cucumber at Tk 50 to 70, red spinach at Tk 55 to 70, Malabar spinach at 55 to 70, and spinach at 70 to 90.

A number of consumers said, for the last several days, vegetable prices are increasing in an unabated manner. In a gap of two to three weeks, vegetable prices went up by two to three times. In fact, the vegetable markets have turned unstable due to lack of control and monitoring.

On the other hand, traders claimed, vegetable production was damaged due to abnormal tide and incessant rainfall. Productions were also lower in different areas due to flood. These damages have resulted in the supply side crisis and the soaring prices have been caused.

Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Md Iktarul Islam said, 50 hectares of vegetable lands were damaged in the upazila due to incessant rain and tidal surges for several times.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Kamruzzaman said, they are getting allegations of charging extra prices of vegetables from different sources. To bring under control the pricing trend, mobile court will be conducted in the markets, he assured.







