M’singh farmers demand relief from water-logging

MYMENSINGH, Nov 15: Affected farmers of several villages in Sadar Upazila of the district, at a press conference on Saturday, demanded relief from severe water-logging for years due to unplanned fish farming by vested people.

Due to the fish farming at Gazaria Beel, a local water body in Char Haripur of Char Ishwardia Union, for 25 years, the water channels to other water bodies have been blocked, creating the present water-logging situation, they alleged at the conference held in Mymensingh Press Club Auditorium.

The beel covering about 38 acres of government khas land was given arrangement to 25 local landless people in 1979 with a view to changing their livelihood.

But some influential persons including Omar Ali Bepary, and his sons- Md Fazlur Rahman and Md Khalilur Rahman of Alalpur Village, gradually grabbed the major portion of the land and started fish cultivation, they alleged.

Over 15,000 people of Char Haripur and its adjacent villages-Alalpur, Putamara, Bajitpur, and Borobila in the union have faced serious loss this year as Aman paddies in some 1,000-acre land and vast tract of vegetable field went under water due to severe water logging, they said.

The speakers also said they have submitted memorandums to deputy commissioner and upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) recently, but no action has been taken yet.

Since the grabbing of the total area by the influential persons in 1995, it has cast a bad effect on local ecology, they said.

Earlier, farmers used to grow crops and vegetables round the year but in recent years, they have been facing water logging, they added.

They placed a six-point demand including taking back of the beel by the government and to remove the obstacles created for fish farming. Jasmine Ara Poly read out the statement at the press conference.

Mymensingh District unit President of Communist Party of Bangladesh Advocate Emdadul Haque Millat, Freedom Fighter Habibur Rahman Hobi, Jalal Uddin and Mofazzol Hossen also addressed the press conference, among others.

Denying the allegations of grabbing the land, Omar Ali Bepary said he bought some 11-acre land from 12 leaseholders in 1995 through proper deeds and has been cultivating fishes.









