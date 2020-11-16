Video
Water-logging problem of Fulbari farmers solved

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Nov 15: Farmers of seven villages in Fulbari Upazila of the district are happy as a problem of four-year-long water-logging in 900-acre lands has been solved with the intervention of Dinajpur deputy commissioner (DC).
The problem has been solved by digging a 1,000-foot canal under voluntary efforts.
On Monday noon, Fulbari Upazila Chairman Ataur Rahman Milton said, through digging the canal, the water passing system was              inaugurated.
Earlier, DC Md Mahmudul Alam inaugurated the canal digging at Baraipara Village under Daulatpur Union in the upazila on October 24 last. The canal digging was completed in two days by 11am on Monday.
The work was accompanied by upazila chairman, outgoing Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Khairul Alam Suman, newly joined UNO Riaz Uddin, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Kaniz Afroz, all officers of the upazila, and chairmen of all unions. It was also joined by thousands of farmers, land owners and students.
Meanwhile, a vocational college lecturer and inhabitant of Baraipara Village Harunur Rashid, accompanying his 10 to 12 associates, went to protest the canal digging and fell prey to public anger. Later they were saved by the DC.
DC Mahmudul Alam said in the absence of a 1,000-foot canal, the 900-acre lands in seven seven villages in Khairbari and Daulatpur unions had been remaining water-logged for the last four years. Farming in these lands was impossible. Several thousands of farmers became seriously affected.
Taking into consideration this consequence, the canal digging was initiated, he added.
UNO Khairul Alam Suman said about 50,000 tonnes of crops were damaged for the water-logging in these lands.
Farmers said, due to the water-logging, these lands in Khairbari Union's Purba Narayanpur, Lalpur, Kismat Lalpur, Uttar Laxmipur and Mahadipur, and Daulatpur Union's Baraipara and Garhpinglai villages were under water. Many families have turned destitute. For digging ponds, earth filling and raising gardens, the water-logging was created. To get rid of it, farmers urged the district administration.
A farmer Nazim Uddin, 50, of Mahadipur Village said his four-bigha lands could not be cultivated for the water-logging.
Another Golam Rabbani said his eight-bigha lands remained uncultivated for these years.  He became compelled to shift to other work for survival.
Farmers Ruhul Amin and Anisur Rahman of the village and Anwar Hossen of Purba Narayanpur Village echoed him. Three-bigha lands of farmer Shahidul Islam of Laxmipur Village remained inundated.
Chairman of Khairbari Union Abu Taher Mondal thanked the DC for rescuing these families from this      problem.


