

Ishwardi UZ by-polls: Naib Biswas gets AL ticket

The post became vacant after Nuruzzaman Biswas, a freedom fighter, resigned for contesting in the by-election of Pabna-4 Constitue-ncy on September 28 last. Later, he was elected MP.

After his resignation, Abdus Salam Khan, panel chairman and vice-chairman of the council, has been acting chairman.

Alhaj Naib Ali Biswas said, "I am expressing special gratitude to Party President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and all the members of the Nomination Board for selecting me for the post."

Meanwhile, the election will be held on December 10 next.







