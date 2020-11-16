Two persons killed in road mishaps  in two districts

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Kurigram and Patuakhali, in three days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Han Jelal, 6, son of Md Jahangir Alam, a resident of Shyampur Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a tractor hit the boy in Shyampur area at around 11:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Confirming the matter, Fulbari Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Razib Kumer Roy said a general diary was lodged in this connection.

PATUAKHALI: A college student was killed when a microbus hit a motorcycle in Amtali Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Tomal Bepari, 20, was a HSC examinee at Abdur Rashid Mia Degree College. He was the son of Shanti Ranjan, a resident of Baherchar Village in the upazila.

Amtali PS OC Shah Alam Hawlader said a microbus hit a motorcycle, carrying Tomal and his two friends, in Khuriyar Kheyaghat area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.







