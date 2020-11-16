

Padma erosion turns severe in Shariatpur

In the last one week, over 200 families have become homeless due to severe erosion.

The victims including Wahab Majhi, Rokon Majhi, Iman Majhi and Mubarak Fakir of Pine Para Village, said the dyke under the Padma Bridge had caused strong currents in the river on its east side.

The erosion has started in Purba Naodoba Pine Para, Ahmed Majhir Kandi, Mollah Kandi and Osimuddin Madbar Kandi areas.

They also said the homeless families are spending their days under the open sky in Padma chars.

Thousands of locals have staged protests and formed human chains demanding measures to prevent the erosion.

Wahab Majhi of Pine Para Village said, "If the erosion continues, we will have to lose all our properties."

In this connection, Bangladesh Water Development Board Engineer in Shariatpur Ahsan Habib said, the matter has been informed to the bridge authorities, and necessary steps will be taken after discussing with them.

Asked about this on his mobile phone, Padma Bridge and Project Manager (Main Bridge) Executive Engineer Dewan Abdul Quader said, the river had starting eroding even before the embankment was built.

He promised to cut the dam if there is any serious problem.

Padma Bridge Project Director Md Shafiqul Islam said, "We admit that the river erosion is going on. The course of the river is varied. We're trying to figure it out."





