Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:17 PM
Foreign News

Call to end of Darfur mission

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 15: African Union leaders and the UN recommended ending their joint peacekeeping mission in Darfur on Friday, acknowledging the "positive impact" that the political transformation in Sudan had on the region.
In a joint report submitted to the UN Security Council, the two bodies recommended that the mission, known as UNAMID, cease as of December 31.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and AU chief Moussa Faki, who authored the report, estimated that a withdrawal of the mission from Darfur will take six months, a timeframe that will also depend on how Covid-19 and the region's rainy season play out.
UNAMID, which has been in operation since 2007, is comprised of some 8,000 peacekeepers though included up to 16,000 at its peak.    -AFP






