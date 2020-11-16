Thai king calls for unity

BANGKOK, Nov 15: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn told well-wishers of the importance of unity as he marked the opening of a new railway line on Saturday, after thousands of protesters had turned their backs on his motorcade as it passed through central Bangkok.

Around 2,500 demonstrators had gathered at the capital's Democracy Monument in the latest of months of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, demanding changes to the constitution as well as reforms of the monarchy.

The protesters draped the centrepiece of the monument, which has become a rallying point for the protests, in a cloth covered in grievances and insults. "Dictatorship be destroyed, democracy shall prosper," shouted protesters who scaled the three-metre structure. -REUTERS







