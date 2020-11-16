Video
Nitish 4th straight Bihar CM

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

NEW DELHI, Nov 15: Janata Dal (United) Chief Nitish Kumar has been named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday while BJP's Sushil Modi will remain the Deputy Chief Minister.
The NDA, which won the recently-concluded election in Bihar with a wafer-thin majority has got 125 of Bihar's 243 assembly seats, three above the halfway mark.  
Nitish said he'll take oath for fourth time on Monday afternoon. He spoke to reporters after meeting Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form government.
Nitish Kumar headed to the Raj Bhawan Saturday afternoon where he staked claim to form his government in Bihar. Earlier on Friday, he met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation with a recommendation to dissolve the state assembly.    -HT


