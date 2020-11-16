UAE widens ‘golden’ visa to allow 10-year residency to some

DUBAI, Nov 15: The United Arab Emirates has approved granting "golden" visas allowing 10-year residency to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, Dubai's ruler said on Sunday.

All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers are eligible.

Also eligible are those with specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data and epidemiology, as well as high school students living in the UAE who rank top in the country and university students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher.

The idea is to create an attractive investment environment in the UAE, to encourage business development and draw in new talent. Long-term residents who have contributed to the country's development are also being rewarded for their loyalty and encouraged to continue investing in the UAE.

The golden card was initially billed as a permanent residence system but the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs has since clarified that it is in fact a long-term, 10-year visa that renews.

Typically, the UAE does not grant permanent residency visas to expatriates but the golden card is a renewable 10-year visa, so the end result is the same. On Tuesday, Maj Gen Mohammad Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, said the visas would be renewed in 10-year increments. -REUTERS







