Coronavirus: Key updates

PARIS, Nov 15: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

New York may shut schools

The US city worst hit by the first wave of the pandemic could close schools from Monday if its seven-day rolling average infection rate rises over three percent, Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned.

Bars and restaurants in "the city that never sleeps" have also been forced to close at 10 pm. More than 23,000 New Yorkers died in the first wave.

Greece, Austria follow suit

With hospitals saturated with Covid-19 cases, Greece is also shutting its schools and kindergartens until the end of the month.

Austria's government announces a return to tougher anti-coronavirus restrictions including shutting schools and non-essential shops.

Vaccine hopes

The European Medicines Agency adds to growing hopes that an effective vaccine could be available soon.

The EU body's director Guido Rasi tells the Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview he expects the EMA to give a favourable opinion on a vaccine by the end of the year if test results proved positive. That would allow distribution from January.

Lebanon locks down

Beirut's usually traffic-snarled streets were almost empty Saturday as the country went into a two-week lockdown with a nighttime curfew beginning at 5 pm.

Salah tests positive

Egypt and Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah will miss his country's African Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo on Saturday as well as at least two Premier League matches after testing positive.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year had attended his brother's wedding in Egypt. Aston Villa's Mahmoud Trezeguet was also at the marriage.

Anti-maskers march in Germany

Protests are held in several Germans cities against enforced mask-wearing, with police saying they used water cannon to disperse nearly 1,000 people in Frankfurt.

Czech crematoriums struggle

Faced with the highest death rate in Europe from the virus, Czech crematoriums are struggling to keep up. -AFP



