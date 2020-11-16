Video
Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:16 PM
Foreign News

Judge rejects Trump limits on ‘Dreamer’ immigration programme

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Nov 15: A judge on Saturday rejected the White House's limitations on a programme protecting 700,000 so-called "Dreamers," undocumented migrants brought to the United States as children.
The federal judge in New York ruled that President Donald Trump's acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was not lawfully serving in his role when he issued the new rules for the DACA programme in July.
The ruling is another victory for proponents of the Barack Obama-era programme after the US Supreme Court in June rejected Trump's cancellation of it.
President-elect Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in the November 3 polls, had pledged to reinstate the programme when he takes office on January 20.
Wolf, who has not been confirmed in his role by the US Senate, issued new restrictions on the program in response to the Supreme Court ruling.
Saturday's court decision said his restrictions "effectively suspended" DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, while the Trump administration reviewed how to proceed.
Wolf's rules said new applications would not be accepted and renewals would be limited to one year instead of two.
They are now invalid because "the court holds that Mr. Wolf was not lawfully serving as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security under the Homeland Security Act" when he issued them, the ruling said.
Judge Nicholas Garaufis said the correct order of succession had not been followed for the acting secretary appointment.
It was not the first time Wolf has seen the legality of his appointment as acting secretary in 2019 drawn into question.
Trump entered office promising to halt almost all immigration and to expel the more than 10 million people estimated living in the country, many for decades, without legal immigration documents.
The Obama administration sought to address the issue in 2012, with the DACA policy offering protection at renewable two-year periods, including authorization to work, to people brought into the United States illegally as children and then growing up here.
DACA, and the subsequent DAPA program -- Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents -- were executive actions by Obama to eliminate the constant threat of deportation for more than four million undocumented migrants.
Trump cancelled DAPA just after coming to office and then went after the more established DACA, but immediately faced a series of court battles over it.
Talks over immigration, including a potential path to citizenship for the "Dreamers," fell apart in 2018 after Trump provoked outrage with his reported use of vulgar language to describe African countries in a meeting with lawmakers.
McEnany repeated Trump's desire to "take care" of the young immigrants and said that any move on DACA "needs to be done in a lawful way and it needs to be done in accordance with assuring that our border is safe."
Trump has made his hardline stance on both legal and illegal immigration a central platform of his presidency and his 2020 re-election campaign, but DACA is a complicated issue for him because of increasing public support of the program.
The majority opinion from the court, where Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the four more liberal justices, left the door open for Republican Trump to attempt again to rescind the program, ruling only that the administration had not met procedural requirements and its actions were "arbitrary and capricious" under a federal law called the Administrative Procedure Act.    -AFP


