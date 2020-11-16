Video
Monday, 16 November, 2020
Cabinet asks to form mobile court to ensure wearing mask       
Foreign News

Sigh of relief as international organisations await Biden

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

GENEVA, Nov 15: After years of US disengagement and confrontation, international organisations in Geneva appeared to breathe a collective sigh of relief at Joe Biden's presidential election win -- but the anticipated honeymoon could be short.
"I think everyone is basically waiting with open arms for the US government to come back," said Manfred Elsig, an international relations professor at the World Trade Institute of Bern University.
Republican President Donald Trump's administration has been a traumatic experience for international organisations that in many cases were created by the United States and accustomed to strong US support and leadership.
In Geneva alone, the United States has, under Trump, cut its ties to the UN's top rights body, hamstrung the World Trade Organization and begun withdrawing from the World Health Organization even as the body strives to coordinate the global response to Covid-19.
After the election was called for Democratic Party candidate Biden last weekend, "there was a huge sigh of relief" within the international organisations, a Geneva trade official told AFP, asking not to be named.
Observers expect Washington under Biden to re-engage with the international community and its institutions, and to resume discussions on a number of issues blocked by his predecessor.
"I think there will be a bit of a honeymoon," Elsig said, warning though that the blissful period could be "short".
The narrative pushed hard for four years that international organisations are taking advantage of the US remains deeply engrained, especially among Republicans, he said.
"Every step that the Biden administration will take towards engaging with the world and international organisations will be critically monitored in the United States."
While plenty of stumbling blocks remain, there is optimism in Geneva that discussions within international forums will become more constructive. The WHO has particular reason to celebrate, after suffering relentless US attacks in recent months.
Accusing the United Nations health agency of mishandling the Covid-19 response and of kowtowing to China, Trump has begun withdrawing the United States -- traditionally the WHO's top donor -- from the organisation.
But Biden said in a tweet: "On my first day as president, I will rejoin the WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage."    -AFP


