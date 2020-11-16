Five medicine specialists hired for LPL

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has hired the services of five different sports medicine experts to monitor the health of the players and the support staff during the forthcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) tournament, it is reliably learnt here.

These doctors, who are attached with the National Hospital in Colombo, Kandy, Teaching Hospital (Kalubowila) and Peradeniya will be on toes at all places (hotels, training places, ground etc. with the teams throughout the tournament.

The names of the doctors with the team they will be attached with are :

Dr. K.M.N.Karunarathne (Galle Gladiators), Dr. K.C.P.Gunathilake (Kandy Tuskers), Dr. P.Sureshmohan (Kaffna Stallions), Dr. I.W.U.B.Rambukwella (Dambulla Viking) and Dr. G.D.M.Ruwanga (Colombo Kings).

Dr. I.W.U.B.Rambukwella is attached with the Orthopaedic Unit (Teaching Hospital, Peradeniya).

Prof. Arjuna de Silva, who is the chairman of the SLC's Medical Panel will be the Tournament Medical Director, whereas Dr. Daminda Attanayake will be the deputy director, it is also learnt here.

Irfan reaches Hambantota

India's Irfan Pathan is one among the few foreign players to have reached Sri Lanka.

Affectionately called as "Guddu" the 36-year-old Indian all rounder Irfan Pathan has confirmed having reached Hambantotoa. He is scheduled to play for Kandy Tuskers.

Dav Whatmore

Sri Lanka-born Australian Dav Whatmore is yet to land in Sri Lanka. Whether his joining the Colombo Kings team as coach will be known on Monday.







