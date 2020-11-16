Video
Monday, 16 November, 2020
Home Sports

Tamim fails but Lahore keeps PSL final hope alive

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Tamim Iqbal could not produce a worthy innings despite a brilliant start but it mattered little as his side Lahore Qalandars rode on Mohammad Hafeez's excellent knock to beat Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in the Eliminator-1 game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi on Saturday night.
Hafeez hammered a 46 ball-74 not out with nine fours and two sixes to help Lahore ace the chase after Peshawar Zalmi were restricted to 170-9. Hafeez's brilliance meant Lahore reached the target with one over to spare.
But the Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal gave a whirlwind start in pursuit of the chase despite his fellow opener Fakhar Zaman fell cheaply for 6 runs. Tamim struck two fours and one six in his 18 off 10. But before he made more carnage Peshawar's English pacer Saqib Mahmood dismissed him.
For Peshawar Zalmi, highest runs came from the willow of Shoaib Malik who scored 39. South African recruit Hardus Viljoen made 37 while another South African star Faf Du Plessis contributed 31.
Dilbar Hossain claimed 3-33 for Lahore Qalandars while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and David Wiese took two wickets apiece.
Lahore Qalandars now will take on Multan Sultans in Eliminator-2 game to confirm the final. Karachi Kings earlier sealed the final by beating Multan Sultans.     -BSS


