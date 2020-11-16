

Shakib starts practice for Bangabandhu T20 Cup

This is the first time in more than one year he practiced at the 'Home of Cricket.' Shakib who served a ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches will return to competitive cricket with the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. He was recruited by the Gemcon Khulna team in the players' draft on November 12.

He however showed a positive intent during his practice session as he played the likes of Shafiul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Al-Amin Hossain and others with utmost ease. He however didn't bowl that much on the day.

Shakib in fact had completed a four-week training camp with his mentors Mohammad Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim at the BKSP in September. The training was conducted mostly behind the closed doors.

He mainly did the training camp as he was slated to play the second Test of Bangladesh's tour in Sri Lanka. The series eventually got postponed and Shakib left the country for the USA, cancelling his training.

Shakib didn't let people know what kind of training he did behind the closed door in BKSP but it is learnt he took the help from BKSP athletics coach Abdullah Hel Kafi and young boxing coach Ariful Karim in a bid to keep his fitness level in the right shape. -BSS







