Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Cabinet asks to form mobile court to ensure wearing mask       
Home Sports

Shakib starts practice for Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Shakib starts practice for Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Shakib starts practice for Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan started his practice for the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup at the Academy Ground of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
This is the first time in more than one year he practiced at the 'Home of Cricket.' Shakib who served a ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches will return to competitive cricket with the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. He was recruited by the Gemcon Khulna team in the players' draft on November 12.
He however showed a positive intent during his practice session as he played the likes of Shafiul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Al-Amin Hossain and others with utmost ease. He however didn't bowl that much on the day.
Shakib in fact had completed a four-week training camp with his mentors Mohammad Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim at the BKSP in September. The training was conducted mostly behind the closed doors.
He mainly did the training camp as he was slated to play the second Test of Bangladesh's tour in Sri Lanka. The series eventually got postponed and Shakib left the country for the USA, cancelling his training.
Shakib didn't let people know what kind of training he did behind the closed door in BKSP but it is learnt he took the help from BKSP athletics coach Abdullah Hel Kafi and young boxing coach Ariful Karim in a bid to keep his fitness level in the right shape.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woods finds little reward from long day at Masters
Spain boss Enrique backs 'out of this world' Ramos after two penalty misses
Nigeria's Osimhen ruled out of Sierra Leone rematch
Zverev says 'that's not who I am' after abuse allegations
Werner fires Germany top of Nations League group
Salah-less Egypt edge Togo with goal from defender
Ex-skipper Rafiq claims 'racist' abuse in Yorkshire career
South African cricketers in 'despair' at administrative chaos


Latest News
Tamim’s Qalandars reaches PSL final
Hong Kong apartment building fire kills 7
Two Nagoaon medical centres fined
Women crucial to Biden’s win, even as gender gap held steady
IOC’s Bach ‘very confident’ Tokyo Olympics will have fans
Pandemic pushes steep drop in foreign college students
JU student dies of dengue at DMCH
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
BGB hands over 11 touchstone statues to Naogaon Archaeology Department
Ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali no more
Most Read News
Shames Pakistan amid aggression at LOC
Babunagari Hefajat's new Ameer, Kashemi Secy General
CMSMEs’ role in Bangladesh: Effective substitute for the Youth
State Minister Zahid Ahsan tests positive for COVID-19
Bail order of BNP leader Mir Nasir Monday
COVID-19 deaths hit to 6,194 in Bangladesh
Home Minister tests positive for Covid-19
National football team coach Jamie Day contracts COVID-19
Trump’s Election fiasco
Noted Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft