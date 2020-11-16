

Coach Day tested positive for Coronavirus!

The players, coaches and staff of both Bangladesh and Nepal were put through a virus test on Saturday after their first match to ensure health security of all in the next match to be played on Tuesday, 17th November. Only the Bangladesh head coach was tested positive.

Yet the Englishman had not shown any symptom of virus infection, he went into isolation immediately. In the meantime, BFF has taken initiative for a retest for the coach on Sunday night and the result is to be available today (Monday).

The coach told media over phone that he didn't have any symptom of the virus infection apart from coming down with a cold.

But the coach said that his absence was not going to stop the boys from their routine work including practice. To confirm more secure stat, the morning practice on Sunday was shifted for afternoon.

National team's manager Amer Khan said, "There is nothing to say and it is not unusual. The situation is like that anyone can be infected with the virus. It is true that Jamie's infection with Coronavirus is a ill-fated matter for us and we have taken all the necessary precautions for him."

If the coach becomes negative in retest he may still coach the team in Tuesday match. Otherwise team's assistant head coach Stuart Watkins will stand at the dugout for the boys in red and green outfits on Tuesday. James will have to stay in quarantine for a 14-day period.







