Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Diwali celebrated

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspndent

Hindu devotees with light candles during the Diwali festival or the 'festival of lights' at Dhakeshwari Temple in the capital on Saturday. The festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Hindu devotees with light candles during the Diwali festival or the 'festival of lights' at Dhakeshwari Temple in the capital on Saturday. The festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Kali Puja or Shyama Puja (popularly known as Diwali), the second largest festival of Bangali Hindu community, was celebrated across the country on Saturday amid religious fervour and festivities.
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the festival was celebrated following the health guidelines.
Kali Puja is also called Deepabali or Diwali, the
festival of lights.
In the capital city, the Shyama Puja was celebrated at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Siddheshwari Kali Temple, Sri Sri Baradeshwari Kalimata Temple under Sabujbagh police station, Ramna Kali Mandir, Radha Gobinda Jeo's Thakur Temple at Banagram, Postogola crematorium, Ramkrishna Mission, Biharilal Jeo's Temple at Sutrapur, Gautam Mandir, Ramseeta Mandir, Shibmandir at Shankharibazar, Tanti Bazar and Bangla Bazar.
Ramkrishna Math vice-principal and mission's assistant secretary Hari Premananda Maharaj said the worship of goddess Kali began at 9:30pm on Saturday at the mission. Offering of anjali was held at 3am (night) and "hom-joggo" was held at 4am. Offering of anjali was held maintaining social distancing.
Marking the festival, idols of the Goddess Kali were installed at different temples and pandals across the city.
Usually, Kali Puja, worshipping the Goddess of strength, wisdom and enlightenment, is celebrated at the night of Amavasya of the Bangla month of Kartik (October or November).
At the night of the festival, members of the Hindu community light earthen lamps (Pradeep) at their houses and crematoriums in memory of their departed elderly persons.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
422m adults living with diabetes globally: WHO
Diwali celebrated
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false election claims
White House planning for second Trump term despite defeat
Govt reengaged in old trap game: Fakhrul
BNP taking revenge on people: Quader
FS to visit Delhi ahead of  Hasina-Modi talks in Dec
Shames Pakistan amid aggression at LOC


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft