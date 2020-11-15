Diwali celebrated



Hindu devotees with light candles during the Diwali festival or the 'festival of lights' at Dhakeshwari Temple in the capital on Saturday. The festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the festival was celebrated following the health guidelines.

Kali Puja is also called Deepabali or Diwali, the

festival of lights.

In the capital city, the Shyama Puja was celebrated at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Siddheshwari Kali Temple, Sri Sri Baradeshwari Kalimata Temple under Sabujbagh police station, Ramna Kali Mandir, Radha Gobinda Jeo's Thakur Temple at Banagram, Postogola crematorium, Ramkrishna Mission, Biharilal Jeo's Temple at Sutrapur, Gautam Mandir, Ramseeta Mandir, Shibmandir at Shankharibazar, Tanti Bazar and Bangla Bazar.

Ramkrishna Math vice-principal and mission's assistant secretary Hari Premananda Maharaj said the worship of goddess Kali began at 9:30pm on Saturday at the mission. Offering of anjali was held at 3am (night) and "hom-joggo" was held at 4am. Offering of anjali was held maintaining social distancing.

Marking the festival, idols of the Goddess Kali were installed at different temples and pandals across the city.

Usually, Kali Puja, worshipping the Goddess of strength, wisdom and enlightenment, is celebrated at the night of Amavasya of the Bangla month of Kartik (October or November).

At the night of the festival, members of the Hindu community light earthen lamps (Pradeep) at their houses and crematoriums in memory of their departed elderly persons.







