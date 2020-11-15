Video
BNP taking revenge on people: Quader

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that the BNP is again trying to take revenge by burning people after voters rejected the party in the election.
Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, came up with the remarks at a virtual conference at the Bagmara Upazila in Rajshahi district this morning.
Saying that the killing of people and terrorism are BNP's political culture, Quader said in past they had enjoyed killing people using petrol bombs and in arson attacks.
He said that the recent incidents of bus torching was quite similar to BNP's sabotage and setting fire to vehicles in 2013.
There is video footage of the bus burning incident which showed an old and familiar story, he said.
The Awami League leader said police are trying to unravel the mystery of a phone conversation centering the incident.
Talking about the     ruling party, Quader said no pocket committee would be allowed and those who are sacrificing and dedicated to the party would be included in the committees.
The conference was chaired by Bagmara Upazila Awami League President Engineer Enamul Haque where Awami League Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain was present.
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton, district Awami League President Meraj Uddin Mollah, General Secretary Golam Sarwar Abul and leaders of different levels of the metropolis were also present at the conference.    -UNB


