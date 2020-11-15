FS to visit Delhi ahead of  Hasina-Modi talks in Dec

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is likely to visit New Delhi before the prime minister-level virtual summit in the third week of December.

"The purpose of the visit is mainly for consultation ahead of talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as the two countries have vast issues to discuss and expected to sign some instruments," a senior foreign ministry official said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi are set to hold a virtual meeting in the third week

of December, either on 16 or 17, the official added.

Bangladesh has invited the Indian prime minister to visit Bangladesh on March 26 in person to jointly celebrate the Independence Day of Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had earlier hinted the signing of bilateral agreements at that time but did not elaborate.

Keeping Mujib Barsho, the Golden Jubilee of Liberation, and the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, both sides are eagerly waiting for celebration the issues, according to the official.

During his visit to Bangladesh, the Indian foreign secretary focused on enhancing trade and commerce through utilising river and road communications. However, both countries are giving much emphasis on exploring opportunities in blue economy and other areas.

On Friday, the foreign minister said India is a very close friend of Bangladesh with historic bonding between the two countries. "It's solid and we're passing through a golden chapter in our relations." He said the two countries set an example showing the height of leadership maturity.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and India are in talks to hold a Water Resources Secretary-level meeting in December before the minister-level talks between the two countries on water issues.

The two countries expressed optimism to hold a Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) meeting this year to discuss water sharing of common rivers, which is pending for last one decade.



