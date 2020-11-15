Shames Pakistan amid aggression at LOC

JAISALMER, Nov 14: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and paid tributes to the Bravehearts of Indian forces.

He also sent a strong message to Pakistan as the country resorted to unprovoked shelling on the eve of Diwali. Recalling the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, PM Modi named and shamed Pakistan and said that the Indian Army had exposed them and their atrocities.

As Prime Minister Modi continued with his tradition to celebrate Diwali with forces, he said, "You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces."

Modi said, "If there is one post that maximum generations of India remember, then that is Longewala post. And when you recall the Longewala post, you recall the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war. Everyone remembers the Battle of Longewala and the chant of 'Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Shri akal' echoes."

"At that time that the Pakistan army was persecuting the Bangladeshi citizens, they were being killed, inhuman atrocities were being committed against women and children by the Pakistani army. These acts by the Pakistani army was exposed by our Indian soldiers. The dangerous face of Pakistan was exposed in the world but to distract the world, they started a war with us, but our Army gave a befitting reply. They didn't know that they will be facing the bravehearts of India like Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri. Under his leadership, Pakistani forces were decimated. His parents named him Kuldip thinking he would be the heir of their generation but little did they knew that he would be 'rashtra deep'. 1971 war against Pak example of exemplary coordination among Army, Navy and Air Force."

Continuing with his tradition to celebrate Diwali with security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating this year's Diwali with jawans at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana has accompanied the PM.

In 2018, Modi spent Diwali with the soldiers at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Harsil village near the India-China border. Since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the security forces every year.

Modi's stinging comment on Pakistani army came after the country opened up unprovoked fire at four different places across the LoC attacking civilians. Retaliating effectively to Pakistan's violation of the ceasefire, the Indian Army rattled several bunkers and posts across the Line of Control (LoC). In response, the Indian Army destroyed a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launchpads during which 10-12 Pakistani Army soldiers were killed, as per ANI sources. -TNN









