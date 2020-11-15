1,531 virus cases, 14 more deaths in a day

The country on Saturday reported 14 more deaths from Covid-19 and 1,531 people were tested positive for novel coronavirus in last 24 hours.

With new deaths, the total death toll stands at 6,173 and the total number of cases in the country stands at 430,496, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country reported an infection rate of 12.98 per cent out of the 11,795 tests carried out in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,470,164 samples have been tested in the country so far and the overall rate at 17.03 percent.

Besides, 1,462 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 347,849 with a recovery rate of 80.8 per cent.

Among the deceased of Saturday, 10 were male and four female. 13 passed away in different hospitals across the country, while one died at home.

Moreover, eight of them were in Dhaka, two in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur and Mymensingh.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,751 of the total deceased are male and 1,422 are female.

So far, 3,234 people died in Dhaka, 1,211 in Chattogram, 377 in Rajshahi, 482 in Khulna, 206 in Barishal, 257 in Sylhet, 277 in Rangpur and 129 in Mymensingh.

Currently, 39,315 people are quarantined and 12,176 in isolation across the country.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases exceeded 53 million globally, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Officially confirmed coronavirus cases reached 53,284,867 with over 1,301,021 fatalities as of Saturday.





