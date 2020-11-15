Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Juba League Committee Announced

Ex-BCL, young leaders get priority

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

The former leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and comparatively young leaders of the party have been given priority in the new full committee of the Juba League (JL), a youth front of the ruling Awami League (AL), which was announced on Saturday after about a year of its national congress on November 23 last year.
With the target of restoring the image of Juba League, the national congress elected Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, son of Juba League's founder Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, as its chairman and Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, former president of Juba League's Dhaka North unit, as its general secretary.
With the support of senior AL leaders, the duo has announced its 201-member     full central committee on Saturday. Earlier, AL central committee approved the JL full committee.
It was noticed that most leaders of Juba League's previous committees were elderly and were not compatible with the name of Juba League. But, this committee has chosen maximum number of young leaders within the age group of under fifty.
Names of 22 out of its 27 presidium members have been announced on Saturday. The rest five post of presidium member remain vacant. Among the 22, Mamunur Rashid, Manzur Alam Shaheen, Abu Ahmed Nasim Pavel, Sheikh Sohel Uddin, Dr. Khaled Shawkat Ali and Sheikh Fazle Fahim have secured their position.
A most controversial independent lawmaker from Faridpur-4 constituency, Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon has also got a position in its presidium.
AL presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim's son Sheikh Fazle Fahim, also President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and a cousin of JL Chairman Sheikh Parash, also got a presidium post.
Among seven joint secretaries, names of five joint secretaries Biswas Matiur Rahman Badsha, Subrata Pal, Md Badiul Alam, Sheikh Fazle Naeem and Md Rafiqul Alam Joardar have been announced. Of them, Sheikh Fazle Naeem is the brother of Fazle Fahim.
Among 11 organising secretaries, names of nine organizing secretaries have been announced. They are Kazi Md Mazharul Islam, Dr Helal Uddin, Md Saifur Rahman Sohag, Md Zahir Uddin Khasru, Md Sohail Parvez, Abu Munir, Shahidul Haque Russell, Mashiur Rahman Chapal, Shamim Al Saiful Sohag and Md Rezaul Kabir. Two names will be announced later.
Besides, names of 21 JL leaders were announced for its different secretarial posts for various departments. More 21 leaders will assist them for secretarial works of different departments and as deputy secretary.
In the new committee, 41 more leaders have been chosen as assistant secretary while 75 leaders were made executive members.
On Saturday afternoon, JL Chairman Parash and General Secretary Nikhil met AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader with the full committee list. Obaidul Quader accepted their proposed full committee and approved it.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
422m adults living with diabetes globally: WHO
Diwali celebrated
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false election claims
White House planning for second Trump term despite defeat
Govt reengaged in old trap game: Fakhrul
BNP taking revenge on people: Quader
FS to visit Delhi ahead of  Hasina-Modi talks in Dec
Shames Pakistan amid aggression at LOC


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft