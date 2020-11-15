Ex-BCL, young leaders get priority

The former leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and comparatively young leaders of the party have been given priority in the new full committee of the Juba League (JL), a youth front of the ruling Awami League (AL), which was announced on Saturday after about a year of its national congress on November 23 last year.

With the target of restoring the image of Juba League, the national congress elected Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, son of Juba League's founder Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, as its chairman and Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, former president of Juba League's Dhaka North unit, as its general secretary.

With the support of senior AL leaders, the duo has announced its 201-member full central committee on Saturday. Earlier, AL central committee approved the JL full committee.

It was noticed that most leaders of Juba League's previous committees were elderly and were not compatible with the name of Juba League. But, this committee has chosen maximum number of young leaders within the age group of under fifty.

Names of 22 out of its 27 presidium members have been announced on Saturday. The rest five post of presidium member remain vacant. Among the 22, Mamunur Rashid, Manzur Alam Shaheen, Abu Ahmed Nasim Pavel, Sheikh Sohel Uddin, Dr. Khaled Shawkat Ali and Sheikh Fazle Fahim have secured their position.

A most controversial independent lawmaker from Faridpur-4 constituency, Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon has also got a position in its presidium.

AL presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim's son Sheikh Fazle Fahim, also President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and a cousin of JL Chairman Sheikh Parash, also got a presidium post.

Among seven joint secretaries, names of five joint secretaries Biswas Matiur Rahman Badsha, Subrata Pal, Md Badiul Alam, Sheikh Fazle Naeem and Md Rafiqul Alam Joardar have been announced. Of them, Sheikh Fazle Naeem is the brother of Fazle Fahim.

Among 11 organising secretaries, names of nine organizing secretaries have been announced. They are Kazi Md Mazharul Islam, Dr Helal Uddin, Md Saifur Rahman Sohag, Md Zahir Uddin Khasru, Md Sohail Parvez, Abu Munir, Shahidul Haque Russell, Mashiur Rahman Chapal, Shamim Al Saiful Sohag and Md Rezaul Kabir. Two names will be announced later.

Besides, names of 21 JL leaders were announced for its different secretarial posts for various departments. More 21 leaders will assist them for secretarial works of different departments and as deputy secretary.

In the new committee, 41 more leaders have been chosen as assistant secretary while 75 leaders were made executive members.

On Saturday afternoon, JL Chairman Parash and General Secretary Nikhil met AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader with the full committee list. Obaidul Quader accepted their proposed full committee and approved it.



