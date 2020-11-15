Road map to prevent, treat C-19, winter  diseases

Generally, different types of cold-related flu are seen among the people in winter such as cold, cough, allergy, tonsillitis, sore throat and others. Asthma, pneumonia in children and various skin diseases are also seen during the time. As the pandemic of coronavirus in going on, so the government has drawn up a roadmap for the prevention and treatment of coronavirus and other diseases during the winter.

Officials said measures have been set for providing treatment of the various diseases including cold-related flu and Covid-19 into two parts.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare directed the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines or vaccines for the treatment of cold-related diseases. Covid-19 dedicated hospitals are providing other treatment due to lack of Covid-19 patients which will be prepared for the use of Covid-19 treatment if coronavirus infections increase in winter.

It has also been said if people do not wear facemasks, they will be strictly enforced.

However, the wind is heavy in winter. That is why different types of viruses come down to the lower levels of the air. As a result, the virus enters the human body. For this reason, viral diseases are more prevalent in winter. Younger or older people with low immunity are more likely to be infected.

In addition, the blood circulatory system in the brain and heart is more constricted in winter, so heart attacks and strokes are more common in winter. Bronchitis and blood pressure may increase during winter. In addition, children may also suffer from viral diarrhea.

Allergy and asthma increase naturally in winter. Allergy and asthma occur together in many cases, although either one may be earlier.

Excessive cold in winter causes catching cold. Cold often cause pain in the ears and the nose bleeds which leads to many problems such as sinusitis. Extreme cold in winter can cause an infection in the tonsils or inside the throat. Infections in the tonsils can cause sore throat and fever.

The Secretary of the Health Services Division under the Health Ministry, Md Abdul Mannan said, "DGHS has been instructed to maintain the stock and supply of medicines and vaccines for the treatment of cold related diseases. Generally, people experience cold-related disease during the winter such as pneumonia, influenza and other diseases that affect people of all ages, including children and adults. We have been made aware by the Prime Minister's Office about cold-related diseases in winter and to supply medicine in time and distribute it to the hospitals in a timely manner."

"We also think that the second wave in the country or whatever we call it, may come. More importantly, the winter may actually increase its incidence a little bit. Out of the treatment of other disease, the treatment systems of Covid-19 have been divided into some parts in winter. We have made alternative arrangements in the hospitals that we have left for non-Covid treatment due to lack of Covid-19 patients. If too many infections occur, we will prepare to use those hospitals again to treat covid-19," he said.

ASM Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "The infections of coronavirus would increase in the winter.

He fears that the situation could worsen in the winter, as signs of more respiratory viruses and flu are seen among the people during the time.

"Winter temperatures and low humidity will allow the coronavirus to survive longer. As well as lack of vitamin D and reduced immunity, the coronavirus will have a greater impact on human body.

He further said the risk of infecting with the virus to the elderly and children in winter would be more severe.







