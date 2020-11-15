‘Time will tell’: Trump comes closest yet to admitting defeat

WASHINGTON, Nov 14: US President Donald Trump came close but stopped just short on Friday of acknowledging he lost the November 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden and said "time will tell."

Trump, who has refused to concede he lost the election, was speaking at a briefing at the White House on the Covid-19 pandemic. "Ideally we won't go to a lockdown," he said. "I will not go. This administration will not be going to a lockdown.

"Hopefully, the, the whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown," Trump said.

Trump then stood by while several other speakers addressed the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 243,000 people dead in the United States.

Trump then left the event in the White House Rose Garden without responding to reporters who were shouting questions such as, "When will you admit you lost the election, sir?"

The remarks were Trump's first since November 5, when he falsely claimed to have won and said the election was "rigged" against him.

US networks projected on Friday that Biden won the state of Georgia, giving him 306 votes in the Electoral College that determines the White House winner. Trump finished with 232.

Throughout the post-election period, Trump has been absent in public at least from normal presidential duties and notably silent about dramatically soaring coronavirus infection rates around the country and steadily rising deaths.

He has only left the White House to play golf twice and to attend a brief Veterans' Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Earlier Friday, Trump attended a briefing in the Oval Office on the vaccine search -- one of the first times he has had official business on his public schedule since the election.

But Trump did not take questions after his Rose Garden remarks. He hasn't had any sort of press conference since the election and his last public remarks were on November 5, when he falsely claimed to have won.

According to the website factba.se, which keeps track of Trump's pronouncements, this was the longest he'd gone without speaking on camera since he became president.

Despite his own intelligence officials' declaration Thursday that the election was "the most secure in American history," Trump and his right-wing media allies show no sign of giving up their quest to get the results overturned.

"President Trump believes he will be President Trump, have a second term," spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro also told Fox Business on Friday that "we think he won that election."

"We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term," he said.

Biden, meanwhile, is steadily preparing to take over on January 20 and the list of world leaders accepting that he will be the new president keeps lengthening.

China was the latest nation on board, with a foreign ministry spokesman saying "we express our congratulations." -AFP

However, Biden's newly appointed chief of staff, Ron Klain, told MSNBC late Thursday that moves by Trump to block the incoming administration from access to confidential government briefings posed a growing risk.

Klain highlighted the inability to join in on preparations for rolling out the Covid vaccine in "February and March when Joe Biden will be president."

"The sooner we can get our transition experts into meetings with the folks who are planning the vaccination campaign, the more seamless," he said.

Top Republicans remain outwardly loyal to Trump, but there appears to be widening discomfort within the party over the blocking of Biden's transition team.

Senator James Lankford told Tulsa Radio KRMG earlier this week that he was giving Trump until the end of the week to allow Biden access to the daily presidential intelligence briefing or "I will step in."





