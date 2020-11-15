Video
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:51 AM
Three held over rape, blackmail in Feni

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Police have arrested three people, including a woman, in Feni over the rape of a girl, recording the act on video, and then using it to blackmail the victim to claim money while threatening to publish the video online.
They were arrested from North Satara village in Chhagalnaiya upazila on Friday, Mahbubur Rahman, an inspector of Chhagalnaiya police, said.
The arrestees are --Md Momin Hossain Patwari, Md Anwar Hossain Patwari - both sons of Mir Hossain Patwari, and Rehana Akter, wife of Bahar Uddin. All of them are from the same village.
The victim filed a case with Chhagalnaiya Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Pornography Control Act.
The case dossier mentioned that Momin ran a shop at local Chandgazi Bazar. The victim became acquainted with Momin after she visited the shop to purchase goods.
When Momin came to know that the girl's husband, who used to live in Pakistan, had passed away, he asked for her hand in marriage in July.
    -bdnews24.com
Momin then took the girl to his sister-in-law Rehana's home to introduce them and raped her there with the help of Rehana.


