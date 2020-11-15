Video
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:51 AM
Home Back Page

Hurting Religious Sentiments

Tithi sent to jail after remand

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Tithi Sarker, a Jagannath University student, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Saturday in a case filed over charges of hurting religious sentiments.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the order after Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police, produced Tithi Sarker in court after a one-day remand.
Earlier on Wednesday, a team from CID arrested Tithi Sarker and her husband on charges of hurting religious sentiments through a post in the social media. She was nabbed from a house in Madhabdi Upazila of Narsingdi and her husband Shiplu Mallik from Gulistan in the capital on Wednesday.
Tithi Sarker, a student of geology a department of Jagannath University, had her studentship suspended on October 26.
Earlier on October 27, Smriti Rani Sarkar, elder sister of Tithi Sarker, lodged a general diary with Pallabi Police Station stating that her younger sister went missing after she left their residence on the morning of October 25. Though, on November 12, CID officials said Tithi Sarkar faked her own abduction to divert attention from the allegations that she had hurt religious sentiments.



