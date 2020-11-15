Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’

COX's BAZAR, Nov 14: An alleged Yaba trader was killed in a 'gunfight' with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Sluice Gate area in Teknaf upazila of the district early Saturday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-2 conducted a drive and challenged a boat carrying three people along Sluice Gate No 1 in the Naf River, said a BGB press release.

Sensing danger, the criminals opened fire on the BGB men, prompting them to retaliate.

At one stage, all the criminals jumped into the river in a bid to flee.

Later, the BGB men arrested a man with bullet injuries and took him to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Two BGB members were also injured during the gunfight, the release said.

A locally made firearm, 2.10 lakh Yaba tablets worth Tk 6.30 crore, and two bullets of cartridges were found on the spot.







