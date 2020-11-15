Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

COX's BAZAR, Nov 14: An alleged Yaba trader was killed in a 'gunfight' with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Sluice Gate area in Teknaf  upazila of the district early Saturday.
The identity of the deceased could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-2 conducted a drive and challenged a boat carrying three people along Sluice Gate No 1 in the Naf River, said   a BGB press release.
Sensing danger, the criminals opened fire on the BGB men, prompting them to retaliate.
At one stage, all the criminals jumped into the river in a bid to flee.
Later, the BGB men arrested a man with bullet injuries and took him to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Two BGB members were also injured during the gunfight, the release said.
A locally made firearm, 2.10 lakh Yaba tablets worth Tk 6.30 crore, and two bullets of cartridges were found on the spot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tithi sent to jail after remand
Children’s Peace Prize winner Sadat calls to combat cyberbullying
Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’
Work on Moheshkhali power hub goes fast
14,000 insolvent FFs to get houses
Allegation of misuse of  Tk 25cr against officials
Irfan, bodyguard Zahid sent to jail after remand
BD doesn’t believe in quarrels with neighbours: FM


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft