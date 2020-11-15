Work on Moheshkhali power hub goes fast

CHATTOGRAM Nov 14: Moheshkhali power hub with eight proposed coal-fired power plants with the capacity of 8,720 MW is going to be implemented.

The development work of the world's largest coal-fired power plants cluster - with the total capacity of 8,720MW -on Moheshkhali Island under Cox's Bazar has been progressing fast.

According to a reliable source, the construction work of two units of Ultra Super critical coal-fired power plant by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) having the generation capacity of 1200MW have been going in full swing.

More than 35 per cent of infra-structural work has already been completed, the source said.

Besides, the works of such type of coal-fired plant by a Singapore based company with the capacity of 700 MW began at Kohelia. Earlier, the government had acquired 5579 acres of land for this giant project.

The Power Development Board (PDB) has taken up another project to build eight coal-fired power plants on Moheshkhali Island.

According to PDB sources, the Indian Consultant Messrs Stage Energy Services (India) Limited has already submitted the final Master plan layout to the government.

Sources said PDB and the China Huadian Hong Kong Co Limited have jointly been implementing the project. Mahmudullah Chairman of Matarbari Union Parishad told the daily Observer that the works of the power plants and a port as a deep sea port have been going on.

He hoped that the development work would be spectacular in December next.

Meanwhile, a three-member team of the Department of Environment (DoE) headed by its Director Syed Nazmul Ahsan visited the sites of JICA power plants last week.

Contacted, Nazmul Ahsan told the Daily Observer that there was no objection of environmental pollution by those plants at Moheshkhali.

The PDB Chairman told the Daily Observer that the works of the eight power plants are going on in Moheshkhali.





