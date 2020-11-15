Video
Home Back Page

Mujib Barsho

14,000 insolvent FFs to get houses

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Mohammad Zakaria

The government has planned to construct 14,000 single storey houses in 64 districts for the insolvent freedom fighters as a gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
These houses will have an area of 900 square feet and the construction cost of each house has been estimated at Tk 15.75 lakh.
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has undertaken a project titled 'Construction of Residence for Insolvent Freedom Fighters' which has been sent to the Planning Commission for the approval from the executive committee of national economic council (ECNEC).
"The Project Evaluation Committee will hold a meeting on the project on Monday. If the committee clears it, then it will be placed before the ECNEC," a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Saturday.
Celebrating the 50-year of Bangladesh Independence, the Prime Minister will hand over these 14,000 houses to the real heros of the nation, he said, adding that the residences will be named 'Bir Nibash'. The cost of project estimates at Tk 2813-97 crore which will come from the government exchequer, according to the project proposal. The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and Upazila Administration will implement the project which will be completed by June 2023, it added.
The government will construct these houses on the freedom fighters own land. If any has no land, the government will also provide Khas land to them.
The size of these houses will be 900 square feet containing 3-bed rooms.


