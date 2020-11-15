Allegation of misuse of  Tk 25cr against officials

Allegation of misuse of around Tk 25 crore government funds has been raised against the Livestock & Dairy Development Project (LDDP) officials.

The LDDP is under the Department of Livestock Services (DLS).

The huge amount of public money was misused in recruiting manpower through outsourcing of around 1,350 persons for the project under the government's outsourcing policy.

Considering a complaint from Trust Security Services Director Mashiur Rahman, a bidder for outsourcing the manpower, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Fisheries and Livestock Ministry has asked the Ministry Secretary to form a probe committee to investigate the allegation and submit its report to the standing committee on its next meeting.

A letter of the standing committee, signed by its Chairman Dhirendra Debnath Sambhu's Private Secretary Abu Taleb Md. Moazzem Hossain, has been sent to the Ministry and DLS Director General on November 10.

In the letter, Dhirendra Debnath Sambhu asked the Ministry to form a probe body to investigate the allegations brought against the project authority for taking necessary actions against those involved in misusing huge amount of public funds.

When contacted over phone, Ministry Secretary Rawnak Mahmud did not reply to any question on the matter.

Md Abdur Rahim, Joint Secretary of the government, is the project director of the Tk 4,280 crore LDDP' taken to develop the country's livestock and dairy sector to ensure food security and animal protein for the people of the country.

Under the project, the DLS will work for expansion of dairy and meat production, processing, value addition, marketing and consumption which can offer an important pathway to sustainable economic development and future poverty reduction prospects.

According to the allegation, although there was no scope for a company to bid for two separate lots, the authority accepted a company for bidding in two lots for the additional manpower. It has increased the manpower recruitment charges for outsourcing at 10 per cent violating a Finance Ministry decision of taking five per cent and security money of Tk 15 lakh instead of taking Tk 10 lakh.

Trust Security Services Director Mashiur Rahman claimed that two companies - The Pathmark and Krishna Securities, which have received work order, have submitted fake bank guarantees for the job. Without taking his complaint to consideration, the authority has signed an agreement with the two companies on October 15. The Ministry approved the procurement proposal on the same day.

