Irfan, bodyguard Zahid sent to jail after remand

Irfan Salim, son of ruling party lawmaker Haji Salim, and his bodyguard Md Zahid were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Saturday in two cases.

Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam passed the order after Inspector Delwar Hossain of Chawak Bazar Police Station, also the Investigation Officer(IO) of the cases, produced them before the court after a five-day remand.

On November 8, Irfan and Zahid were put on a five-day remand in two cases under to the arms and narcotics control acts.

Police during a drive on October 27 seized five bottles of foreign liquor and a pistol with two bullets from Irfan while 406 pieces of yaba pills and a pistol with four bullets from Zahidul.

Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station against four named accused, including Erfan, and several unnamed others. The three other accused are AB Siddique Dipu, 45, Md Zahid, 35, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30. All four are now behind bars.

According to the case statement, on October 26, a private car hit Lieutenant Wasif's motorbike near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondi around 7:45pm while he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.

After the accident, some people came out of the car and physically assaulted the navy officer and hurled abuses at his wife.

On October 27, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Irfan from his father's residence at Devdas Lane at Swarighat in Old Dhaka.

On the same day, a RAB mobile court sentenced Erfan and Zahid to one year's jail for keeping walkie-talkies and liquor illegally.







