BD doesn’t believe in quarrels with neighbours: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh maintains friendship with all and does not believe in quarrels with neighbours.

"Our foreign policy is very clear which was given by our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman-- friendship to all, malice to none," he said, citing how peacefully Bangladesh resolved issues with India through dialogue, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

Dr Momen said it is not the headache of Bangladesh who are in quarrels. "It's their headache."

The Foreign Minister made the remarks when his attention was drawn to tensions between India and Pakistan during an interaction with the media at Circuit House in Natore on Saturday.

He said Bangladesh gives special attention to its all neighbours as per directive of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "Now people are getting benefit for this relationship."

Referring to the peaceful settlement of land boundary agreement and maritime boundary with India, Dr Momen said Bangladesh did not need to get involved in any war. "There's no such example of the maturity of leadership shown by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.





