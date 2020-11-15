4 more cases filed over torching 9 buses in city

Four more cases were filed with different police stations in connection with torching nine buses in the capital on Thursday

One each case was filed with Turagh Police Station and Airport Police Station while two cases with Uttara East Police Station on Thursday and Friday.

Thirty three people were named as accused in the case filed under the Explosive Substances Act with Turag Police Station while 28 others in the case filed with Airport Police Station under the same act and 28 people and 19 people were made accused in the two cases each filed with Uttara East Police Station.

So far, law enforcers have arrested 32 people in this connection.

Earlier on Friday, nine cases were filed with different police stations in the capital on Friday for arson attacks on as many vehicles, including two government staff buses and a BRTC double-decker bus.

Two cases were filed each at Motijheel, Shahbagh and Paltan police stations.

The rest three were filed at Bongshal, Bhatar and Kalabagn police stations, said Deputy Commissioner (media) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Walid Hossain.

On Thursday, nine vehicles were torched at separate places of the capital.

All the buses were torched in different parts of the city including in front of the Madhumita Cinema hall, Pir Yamini Market, Katabon in Shahbagh, Shahjahanpur in Khilgaon, in the Secretariate area, at Naya Bazar area and at Coca-Cola crossing of Bhatara area.

Several units of firefighters extinguished the flames. -UNB



