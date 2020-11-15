Video
3 unauthorised hospitals, 1 clinic, 3 diagnostic centres shut in Magura

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MAGURA, Nov 14: The local administration has suspended the operation of one private clinic, three private hospitals and three diagnostics centres for different irregularities.
Civil Surgeon Pradeep Kumar Saha said the local administration visited different hospitals and clinics on Friday and suspended the operation of the clinic, hospitals and diagnostic centres as the authorities concerned failed to show valid documents.
The hospitals include New Ekota Clinic, Ma Private Hospital, Kings Private Hospital, Grameen Diagnostic Centre, The Labscan Diagnostic centre and Desh Private Hospital.
The hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres have no waste management system and all those are running with inadequate manpower. The government on November 11 launched inspection of all private hospitals and diagnostic centres across the country after collecting their lists from divisional directors.
"All the authorised and unauthorised private hospitals and diagnostic centres will be inspected by government authorities," said Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General (Health) of Directorate General of Health Services on Wednesday.    -UNB



