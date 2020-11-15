Former MP Abu Hena dies of C-19



Rajshahi, Nov 14: Abu Hena, a former member of parliament (MP) from Rajshahi-3 constituency (Poba-Mohonpur) has died of Covid-19 infection.He died at about 2:00pm on Saturday at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli in the capital while underwent treatment there.Bangladesh Specialised Hospital's CEO and Director Al Emran Chowdhury told journalists that former BNP nominated MP Abu Hena died of C-19 infection.He was undergoing treatment under the supervision of chest disease specialist Professor Dr Ali Hossain. -Agencies