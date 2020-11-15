Video
Nationwide expressway network on the cards

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

The government is developing a master-plan to turn all major highways into expressways. The plan is to enhance mobility, reliability and safety of traffic, and reduce transportation costs--which will ensure sustainable economic growth. The plan of this umbrella network titled 'National Expressway Programme' has already been drafted by the Roads and Highways Department (RHD). According to the primary projection, the expressways will have four or more lanes, while one lane will be used for emergency coupled with limited exit and entry facilities. Most of the expressways would be designed as toll roads. Unquestionably, this initiative is praiseworthy and time relevant.

However, an expressway is a highway planned for high-speed traffic.  Usually there is no or a fewer number of intersections, limited access and exit points. A road divider is build between lanes for traffic moving in opposite directions. Primarily, 3,993km of highways for the network has been selected which would take 78.55 billion dollar as per the preliminary estimate. It will require a period of 15-20 years. In March this year, Bangladesh opened its first expressway--Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga--and another expressway, Dhaka Bypass, is under construction.

According to statistics 3,906 out of 22,096km of national and regional and district roads are national highways, under the RHD. The national highways are considered the backbone of a country's road network. Unfortunately, most of the highways are still two-lane in our country. Government has expanded roughly 450km highways into four-lane in the last 12 years, while economic activities have increased remarkably in the country. Despite increase in economic activities, the country ranked 105 out of 140 countries in the "quality of roads" index, according to a World Economic Forum-2018 report. As a result, these national highways often fail to meet increased traffic demand and cause road safety hazards, resulting in economic losses in terms of travel time, vehicle operation and accidents.

The RHD's master plan brings the major highways under a single expressway network. The plan should consider the viability of economic and other relevant aspects. Upgrading the necessary portions of the existing highways to expressways would be cost effective compared to construction of new roads, since Bangladesh has a scarcity of land. Connecting the economic points like sea ports, land ports, inland container depots should be given priority.

This expressway network, once materialised, will contribute a lot to our economy. We hope that, the policy of building nationwide expressway will be planned and constructed the soonest, minus irregularities and corruption.



