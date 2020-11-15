Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Bangladesh tourism industry

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Dear Sir
From the 1970's to now, the common answer about Bangladesh tourism industry is "Bangladesh is a country of natural beauty and historical places. The future of the tourism industry of this county is bright." Unfortunately, the word future in that statement never became present.

Though a separate ministry was established to improve this industry, the outcome cannot keep pace with expectation. In 2010 we established "Bangladesh Tourism Board". But it also could not do much. So, where was the problem? The ministry and tourism board were focused on tourists from abroad. But they were failed to do so. More than 95% of our tourists are local. Foreigners who come to visit most of them are generally Bangladeshi people who live abroad. So they should have concentrated more on the local people. The authorities concerned do not have any viable marketing plan. Our infrastructure is not so good. We also don't have much funding in development of tourism spots and proper government support for tourism related business. Security facilities are also questionable.

Due to lack of proper management the environment of our tourist spots are dusty and polluted. If we utilise available resources Bangladesh could be an attractive tourism destination for tourists all over the world.

Tanzina Alam Shoha
Student, North South University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh tourism industry
Waste is a valuable resource
Road safety, still a far cry
Emerging pollutants: Can we avoid this global crisis?
CMSMEs’ role in Bangladesh: Effective substitute for the Youth
Trump’s Election fiasco
Initiative needed to finish construction of fire service station
Are the cracks between the BRICS beginning to show?


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft