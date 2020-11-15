Dear Sir

From the 1970's to now, the common answer about Bangladesh tourism industry is "Bangladesh is a country of natural beauty and historical places. The future of the tourism industry of this county is bright." Unfortunately, the word future in that statement never became present.



Though a separate ministry was established to improve this industry, the outcome cannot keep pace with expectation. In 2010 we established "Bangladesh Tourism Board". But it also could not do much. So, where was the problem? The ministry and tourism board were focused on tourists from abroad. But they were failed to do so. More than 95% of our tourists are local. Foreigners who come to visit most of them are generally Bangladeshi people who live abroad. So they should have concentrated more on the local people. The authorities concerned do not have any viable marketing plan. Our infrastructure is not so good. We also don't have much funding in development of tourism spots and proper government support for tourism related business. Security facilities are also questionable.



Due to lack of proper management the environment of our tourist spots are dusty and polluted. If we utilise available resources Bangladesh could be an attractive tourism destination for tourists all over the world.



Tanzina Alam Shoha

Student, North South University